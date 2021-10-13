Home
Man behind bars and facing murder charges in Josephine Co.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man is behind bars in Josephine County facing murder charges after another man died at the hospital.

Grants Pass Police received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday night about a disturbance at the 800 block of NE D Street.

Officers found a man severely hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police say detectives followed leads and found their suspect, 43-year-old Jeremy Garcia, who had fled from the scene.

“With the assistance of Oregon State Police detectives and forensics, we were able to track down the suspect and get him into custody less than 24 hours after the crime,” said Lt. Jeffrey Hattersley.

A swat team also came out to the scene, where Garcia was taken into custody without incident on Swarthout Drive near Cloverlawn Drive.

He’s been charged with murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police declined to provide details on the cause of death.

