Man brings body to Mt. Shasta PD, says he killed four people

MT. SHASTA, Ore. — A man walked into the Mt. Shasta Police department on Monday and told police he had murdered multiple people.
According to the Mt. Shasta Police Department, the man walked into the lobby around 12 p.m. to report that he had committed a homicide in Roseville, CA.
Police said the man claimed to have murdered multiple individuals at his residence in Roseville and told officers that one of the victims was inside his vehicle.
MSPD Officers confirmed there was one deceased person inside the vehicle and detained the suspect. Roseville Police were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Junction Blvd and confirmed that three additional victims were found dead there.
MSPD said they believe the suspect and the victims are known to each other. They have not identified the suspect or any of the victims at this time.
According to police, the man who is in custody is the sole suspect involved in the case. Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.
This is a joint investigation with the Roseville Police Department. According to MSPD, Roseville PD will be the primary investigating agency. They are expected to provide another update about the investigation on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
