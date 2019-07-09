Man charged in Dennis Day homicide appears in court

MEDFORD, Ore. – Nearly a year after a former Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day vanished, the man charged in connection with his death faced a judge.
Daniel James Burda is behind bars facing multiple charges in connection with Dennis Day’s death.
Day went missing in July of last year. The following month, neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the property. His body was found this past April.
Police told NBC5 News Burda was living with day and his husband in their Phoenix, Oregon home.
When we interviewed the Phoenix Police Department about Day’s disappearance back in January, they told us a letter supposedly written by Day was found at a neighbor’s home saying a third roommate had assaulted day.
At the time, Phoenix police said there was no evidence to support that.
Daniel Burda’s now facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and identity theft.
On Tuesday, July 8 a public defender pleaded “not guilty” on Burda’s behalf.
The district attorney’s office called Burda a flight risk and claims he told detectives he would leave for Canada. His bail is set at $150,000.
Court records for burda are sealed. Police say they won’t be making any further comments at this time.