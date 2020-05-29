Home
Man charged with murder wants to represent himself in court

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man charged with murdering a volunteer firefighter in Cave Junction last week met a judge for the first time Thursday.

22-year-old Deymon Edwards was arrested in Del Norte County last Thursday. Police say earlier that day he shot and killed 43-year-old volunteer firefighter, Devin Tandy. It happened at a trailer park in Cave Junction.

Edwards told the judge today he wants to represent himself. The judge recommended he get a lawyer.

“In order for a crime to be committed there must be a corpis delicti. Seeing that y’all have no actual proof on whether I harmed or injured the party that would make this entire case both null and void,” said Edwards.

Judge Bain told Edwards to meet with a lawyer before his next court appearance. At that time he can make the decision on his representation.

