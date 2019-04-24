Home
Man convicted in fatal White City crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A man convicted on several charges stemming from a deadly crash last fall is headed to prison for 18 months.

Oregon State Police said Christopher Giron led police on a chase back in October of 2018.

He eventually lost control and ended up in a ditch in White City at the intersection of Highway 62 and 140.

The passenger, 50-year-old Teddy Geaney died from his injuries in the crash.

“He was my best friend,” Giron said addressing the court, “Teddy was my best friend and I just want that to be known. Every day I have physical scars and health conditions that have resulted because of this accident,” he continued, “I understand what his family is going through suffering the great losses they have.”

Giron was convicted of criminally negligent homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

