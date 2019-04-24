Man convicted in fatal White City crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A man convicted on several charges stemming from a deadly crash last fall is headed to prison for 18 months.
Oregon State Police said Christopher Giron led police on a chase back in October of 2018.
He eventually lost control and ended up in a ditch in White City at the intersection of Highway 62 and 140.
The passenger, 50-year-old Teddy Geaney died from his injuries in the crash.
“He was my best friend,” Giron said addressing the court, “Teddy was my best friend and I just want that to be known. Every day I have physical scars and health conditions that have resulted because of this accident,” he continued, “I understand what his family is going through suffering the great losses they have.”
Giron was convicted of criminally negligent homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).