Man convicted of elder abuse in Siskiyou County

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – A man was convicted for abusing an elderly man in the community of Mount Shasta.
The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office said in July of 2019, police were asked to check on a 75-year-old man who had been letting transients stay at his home.
When an officer arrived at the man’s home, he found the wheelchair-bound man beaten by Ryan Andrew Poling, prosecutors said. Poling, who was staying at the man’s home, reportedly hit the victim in the head with a telephone and broke a cane on one of the victim’s arms.
Poling was arrested after the incident and lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail.
On January 23, 2020, Poling was convicted of elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 3.