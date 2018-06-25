Man dies after officer involved shooting in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, ORE. — The Coos County District Attorney’s Office is trying to determine if charges will be filed against several officers involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend.
It happened Saturday before 7am at a home near Johnson Avenue and 5th Street in Coos Bay. The D.A.’s office says officers were attempting to arrest Eric Sweet after he ran from police.
Sweet allegedly went into the home, came out with a rifle and pointed it at an officer. That’s when one officer from Coos Bay Police, a trooper from Oregon State Police and an officer from the Confederated Tribal Police opened fire.
Sweet died on scene.
The Coos County Sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.