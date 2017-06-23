Man escapes Central Point house fire, neighbors help to fight flames

Central Point, Ore. — Neighbors helped keep flames from spreading, when a home caught fire in Central Point Friday afternoon.
It started around three o’clock, at a home on Edwina avenue.
Zachary Gill says he and his brothers saw the flames on the garage, and ran outside to help.
“My younger brother grabbed the nozzle on the hose, I untangled it, and then he started spraying it,” Gill said.
Firefighters from Jackson County Fire District Three and Medford Fire-Rescue responded.
“The front of the house was heavily involved in fire,” Fire District Three Battalion Chief Aaron Backus said. “There was a report that there was still somebody inside.”
Firefighters say the man inside the home was able to get out safely.
It’s still not clear what started the fire, crews will be investigating into the evening.
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: