Man found with illegal mushrooms during Coos County traffic stop

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A Coos County traffic stop ended with the seizure of over a pound of illegal mushrooms along with other drugs.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on May 1, a deputy saw a vehicle for wandering out of the lane of travel on Highway 101 near Ivy Hills Road.
The deputy pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as 31-year-old Coos Bay resident Kyle J. Connelly.
While the deputy was gathering information, a drug detection dog was deployed by a member of the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team. The dog alerted to the possible presence of illicit drugs in the vehicle, so it was searched.
Deputies said they found a “significant amount” of illegal mushrooms as well as methamphetamine and heroin.
The mushrooms—totaling over 1.1 pounds—comprised as much as 344 “user amounts,” deputies said.
Connelly was arrested for possession of illegal mushrooms, methamphetamine and heroin.