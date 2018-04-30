Man hit and killed by vehicle at retirement community

Medford, Ore. — A resident of a Rogue Valley retirement community was hit and killed by a company vehicle.
The incident happened last Wednesday evening at the Rogue Valley Manor in Medford.
There are limited details being shared, but police are investigating.
Officials with the Rogue Valley Manor aren’t explaining how it happened, but we do know a Rogue Valley Manor resident was hit by a company vehicle being driven by an employee.
Officials with the retirement community tell us the resident who was hit was taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical center where he later died.
Employees were told to respect the privacy of the families involved.
Meanwhile, Executive Director Sarah Lynch has shared a statement with NBC5 News.
The statement reads as follows:
“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are doing all we can to support those affected. Our deepest condolences are with the family and those impacted by this tragic accident.”
We reached out to Medford Police for comment and were told more information should be available tomorrow.
At this point, we don’t know if the driver is facing any charges.