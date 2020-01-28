Man in assisted living cited after bomb hoax

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police cited a man living in an assisted living facility for making a bomb threat.
MPD says a resident at Ridgeview Assisted Living became upset with staff and threatened to “blow up the place”.
It happened last night at the facility on Golf View Drive.
Police say the man was not arrested.
We reached out to the assisted living facility, but did not get a call back.
