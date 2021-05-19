Man in custody after setting small fire in South Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —A man is in custody after police say he set a patch of grass and bushes on fire in Medford.
It happened around 7:30 Monday night behind Walgreens, at the corner of Barnett Road and Highway 99.
NBC5 News was on the scene in minutes, and even captured video of the suspect, 50-year-old Daoud Brown, being taken into custody.
MPD says construction workers in the area put the fire out.
Police say Brown was found standing next to the remnants of the fire when they arrived.
He’s charged with arson in the first degree and reckless endangering
