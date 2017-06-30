Man killed in Central Point bus accident identified

Central Point, Ore. – Police have identified the man who was killed after being hit by a bus in Central Point early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the Pilot Travel Center on Penninger Road around 1:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found an unknown male dead under a Greyhound bus.
The driver of the bus told investigators he noticed the man, later identified as 25-year-old Seattle resident Hunter Maxwell Brown, running alongside the bus while banging on the exterior.
According to the driver’s statement, he drove off the side of the road to avoid a dangerous traffic situation. At that point, the man disappeared from the driver’s sight.
Central Point police said the driver got out and found the man under the bus. He immediately called 911.
Brown was a passenger on the bus and is believed to have been late getting back before it left the Pilot station.
At the time, the bus was making a stop in Central Point, on its way from Seattle to Los Angeles.
Police say the driver is now home in California, and cooperating with the investigation. Right now, he isn’t facing any charges.