Man leads police on three-county pursuit

Douglas Co., Ore. — Police have arrested the driver of a Mazda that led troopers on a pursuit in three Southern Oregon counties Sunday morning.
Manoel Dos Santos was taken into custody on charges of reckless driving and felony elude, when he got stuck in traffic on I5 near milepost 115 in Douglas County.
Troopers say it began around 7 a.m. near Medford. Dos Santos was spotted driving northbound on I5, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour. Police say they stopped pursuing the car, due to safety concerns.
Forty minutes later, police in Josephine County spotted the car parked on the side of the Interstate, near milepost 60. Oregon State Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and told Dos Santos he couldn’t leave, but troopers say he took off again.
At 8 a.m., a Myrtle Creek police officer saw the car driving more than 100 MPH near milepost 106 in Douglas County. Police say a few miles later, Dos Santos was forced to stop for traffic, and officers were able to arrest him.
Police say there weren’t any passengers in the car.