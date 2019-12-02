Man missing since September

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office still looking for information on Samuel “Sammy” Elijah Davison. The 36 year old was reported as missing in September and hasn’t been heard or seen since.
Davison was last known to be in the Winchester area north of Roseburg on September 19th, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe he was traveling to Wolf Creek area in Josephine County where he spends time. The Sheriff’s Office has asked for assistance from the public before, but Davison’s whereabouts remain unknown.
He is described as 5’10” tall weighing 190lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, which include “Davison” on his back and “Faith” on his chest.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 or email [email protected], referencing case #19-4637.