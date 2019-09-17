Man sentenced for stealing mother’s Social Security benefits

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Klamath County man will spend over a year behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits from his mother.
64-year-old Theodore Martin Kirk was found guilty on March 13, 2019, in federal court in Medford for stealing over $30,000.
His mother, Nadine Kirk, has been missing for years and is presumed dead.
Ted Kirk told investigators his mother moved to California with a friend. But investigators said cash withdrawals of Social Security deposits in their shared account were made in Oregon, not California.
Kirk faced a maximum of ten years in prison.
On September 13, Kirk was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and one year of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution.