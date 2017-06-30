Man sentenced for two random murders in Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man who prosecutors say randomly killed two men was sentenced to life in prison.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Seth Cunningham shot and killed Tyler Nelson with a .22 caliber firearm while Nelson was walking down the OC and E Woods Line State Trail on November 13, 2014.
Cunningham told a companion he just wanted to see if he could kill someone, according to the D.A.’s office.
On December 28, 2015, Cunningham encountered Aaron Andrews at a party. The two had an altercation after they two bumped into one another while they were both dancing.
During the party, Andrews stepped outside to relieve himself and was followed by Cunningham.
Witnesses said they heard three shots, after which they found Andrews face-down in the snow. He was shot once in the face and twice in the back.
Cunningham had told numerous people about both murders after they occurred.
On June 30, the D.A.’s office said Cunningham pleaded guilty to both murders following settlement negotiations.
He was sentenced to life in prison on each charge, with a possibility for parole after 40 years.