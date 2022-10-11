Man shot in head with crossbow bolt in Wolf Creek, two suspects arrested

Posted by Anthony Carter October 11, 2022

WOLF CREEK, Ore –Two suspects are in the Josephine county jail, facing attempted murder-related charges following an incident earlier this month.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim, Donald Patterson Sr., was unlocking a gate near his home on the 21-hundred block of Bridge Lane in Wolf Creek.

Patterson was then shot in the head with a crossbow bolt. The report stated that he went to a nearby fire station before being transported to the hospital.

The victim reportedly shared with the detective that he believed his nephew, Brad Hartmeister, shot him. Patterson shared that the two have been in an ongoing feud, and also thought others were conspiring to kill him.

During the investigation, Sheriff’s said Hartmeister allegedly hired someone from Nevada to shoot Patterson. That suspect, later identified as Jacob Marshall, admitted to the shooting and agreed to be paid in cash according to the affidavit.

Detectives say they later found money at the residence, estimated to be a little more than $100,000.

“This will not be a quick investigation or resolution,” Lisa Turner, deputy district attorney for Josephine County, told NBC5. “Just because of the nature of the charges and volume of discovery that happens, and volume of investigation.”

Hartmeister is facing several charges including conspiracy and attempt to commit murder. Marshall has also been charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

The health status of Patterson is currently unknown.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it becomes available.

Anthony Carter
