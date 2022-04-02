Man shot in officer-involved shooting in Medford early Saturday

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter April 2, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore — An investigation is underway, after a man was shot in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on the two-thousand block of Martin Drive in Medford, just after 4:30 Saturday morning. According to MPD, the caller reported a man possibly intoxicated outside of the home, and threatening to commit suicide.

The man was gone when officers initially arrived, but police say he was pulled over just minutes later on Archer Drive.

MPD alleges that the man exited the car with a gun to his head, and then fired a shot. Police say that’s when at least one officer on scene fired in response.

No officers were hit in the crossfire. The man suffered a non-life threatening gun shot wound, and is listen in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and the Jackson County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.

