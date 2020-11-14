Man still missing 6 months later

Home
SHASTA, Calif — 6 months after going missing near the city of Mount Shasta, Police say they’re still looking for a California man.

Mt. Shasta Police Department says Davohnte Morgan was last seen on May 5th, on North Mt. Shasta Blvd.

Despite multiple searches there’s still been no sign of Morgan.

Morgan, who’s from Oakland, was with his girlfriend in Siskiyou County.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his recovery

Contact MT. Shasta Police if you have any information.

