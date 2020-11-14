Man still missing 6 months later

SHASTA, Calif — 6 months after going missing near the city of Mount Shasta, Police say they’re still looking for a California man.
Mt. Shasta Police Department says Davohnte Morgan was last seen on May 5th, on North Mt. Shasta Blvd.
Despite multiple searches there’s still been no sign of Morgan.
Morgan, who’s from Oakland, was with his girlfriend in Siskiyou County.
There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his recovery
Contact MT. Shasta Police if you have any information.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.