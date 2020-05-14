Home
Many businesses plan to open Friday, Governor Brown announces if county opens tomorrow

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Many of our local businesses are prepping to open this Friday, but no one has the green light just yet.

Jackson County commissioner Rick Dyer says the county is still waiting for approval for a phase one reopening.

The governor is expected to announce which counties can reopen tomorrow.

Dyer says they have no reason to believe Jackson won’t be included.

However, Dyer says he is worried Friday’s reopening could bring others into the county, jeopardizing public health.

“The main purpose of this is to open up and serve locals, that traveling is where the virus can spread more rapidly so that is not encouraged at this particular point,” said Dyer.

Dyer says they’re working with the Oregon Health Authority to safely open up Jackson County as soon as possible.

