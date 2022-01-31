MARA hosts first ski-race of the season at Mt. Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Mt. Ashland Racing Association hosted the ‘Shakespeare Cup’ this afternoon – its first race of the season.

The association says kids ages 6 and up are able to practice and participate in the racing.

A board member with the association, Zach Williams, says it’s been a record-breaking year – the association even had to put people on a waiting list.

He says over 120 kids ski raced on Saturday, with 72 more kids speeding down the slopes today.

‘The kids ski 2 runs and we take the combined time between the 2-runs and whoever is fastest gets placed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd all the way to different categories,” said Williams.

The next race is set for February.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can visit the Mt. Ashland Racing Association’s Facebook page.