March 24th a historic day for Oregon dunes

SOUTHERN Ore.—Wednesday was an exciting day in Oregon history.
The Oregon Dunes National Research Area was founded on this day in 1972.
It’s one of the largest expanses of temperate coastal sand dunes in the world.
The contrast of dunes, forests, and ocean all together is rare.
Some of the animals that call it home aren’t found anywhere else on earth.
