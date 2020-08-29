March against child trafficking Saturday in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local woman is organizing a march against child trafficking Saturday evening.
Patti Robinson, the organizer of the event, said she wants more people to be informed about child trafficking, especially within the Rogue Valley. She said she’s been learning about child trafficking for a year. Due to the national attention of the issue, she said it’s time to make the Jackson Co. community aware of the issue.
She is partnering with Redemption Ridge, which is a Medford non-profit that helps rehabilitate girls between 11 to 17 years-old who have been trafficked.
“It’s a hard subject, I get real emotional when I think about the kids. It’s hard. I have seen things I wish I could unsee,” said Robinson.
The Save Our Children event is 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Alba Park in Medford. Robinson asks everyone marching to bring water and comfortable shoes. She said there will also be a candle light vigil after the march.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]