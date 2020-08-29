Home
March against child trafficking Saturday in Medford

March against child trafficking Saturday in Medford

Local News Video , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local woman is organizing a march against child trafficking Saturday evening.

Patti Robinson, the organizer of the event, said she wants more people to be informed about child trafficking, especially within the Rogue Valley. She said she’s been learning about child trafficking for a year. Due to the national attention of the issue, she said it’s time to make the Jackson Co. community aware of the issue.

She is partnering with Redemption Ridge, which is a Medford non-profit that helps rehabilitate girls between 11 to 17 years-old who have been trafficked.

“It’s a hard subject, I get real emotional when I think about the kids. It’s hard. I have seen things I wish I could unsee,” said Robinson.

The Save Our Children event is 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Alba Park in Medford. Robinson asks everyone marching to bring water and comfortable shoes. She said there will also be a candle light vigil after the march.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »