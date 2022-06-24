Margaritaville’s Compass Hotel is officially open

MEDFORD, Ore. – Margaritaville’s Compass Hotel has officially opened its doors.

Margaritaville’s newest hotel invites guests to an island-inspired paradise featuring what it calls the fun of its full-scale resorts, to a more boutique concept.

The Coquille Tribe-backed hotel features 111-rooms, along with 7-suites. Each features an island theme and even tribal aspects as well. An outdoor pool and a restaurant and bar are also available.

Hotel officials declined interviews or access to the property today. We will have more information about the establishment in the coming weeks.