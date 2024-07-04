Marijuana plants, cash, guns & drugs seized at former Shady Cove school

Posted by Jenna King July 3, 2024

SHADY COVE, Ore. —Illegal marijuana plants, cash, guns, and drugs seized by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at what used to be a school in Shady Cove.

According to JCSO, on Tuesday the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 20400 block of Sawyer Road in Shady Cove.

IMET seized more than 1100 plants, $1600 in cash, 3.5 grams of cocaine, as well as four firearms.

JCSO says there was no licensing for the cannabis operation, and $13,000 in citations were issued for the unpermitted construction, unlicensed marijuana production, and a number of other code violations.

“I’ve never seen something like that, it was kind of shocking once we came on the scene and saw that they had converted these classrooms into illegal growing operations,” said Aaron Lewis with JCSO.

JCSO says this is an open investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.

Jenna King
