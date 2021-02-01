Market of Choice excited about future after successful opening days

MEDFORD, Ore. — Market of Choice in Medford opened the local store’s 11th location on Thursday.
Store manager, Dave Viefhaus, said it’s been a busy, exciting and successful few days.
He said customers show the most excitement for the variety of produce and the mushrooms, as well as the cakes and meal-ready foods.
He said he’s proud of how hard the staff work to make sure the store is clean and stocked every day, always looking like it just opened.
“It’s been nice to see the energy from the employees,” Viefhaus said. “everybody’s been real excited. watching the interaction between employees and customers has been a lot of fun and even the people that are relatively new to the business, not just this job, they’ve been picking up really quick,” he added.
Viefhaus said they don’t expect the amount of customers to slow down for at least another week.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.