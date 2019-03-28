Home
Marriott eyes new south Medford development for hotel

Marriott eyes new south Medford development for hotel

Economy Local Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — People visiting the Rogue Valley may soon have a new option for overnight accommodations. Plans are currently in the works for a 4-story hotel in the new development off Garfield Street and Center Drive.

The City of Medford confirms the plans are for a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.

A public hearing is scheduled for April 19th before the Site Plan and Architectural Commission (SPAC). If SPAC gives the go-ahead, the company will be able to file building permits and start construction.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »