Martolli’s Pizza closes south Ashland location

ASHLAND Ore. – A local pizza company is closing one of its locations in Ashland.

Martolli’s Hand Tossed Pizza, closed its south Ashland location on Siskiyou Boulevard, near Southern Oregon University Sunday.

Owners in a post to the business’s Facebook page say after 10 years at the location, the current economy has made it no longer viable to have two Martolli’s in town.

The owners said they are refocusing their attention on their downtown location. They said plans to turn the now-closed location into a new restaurant are in the works.

