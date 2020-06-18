Mask requirements? What people in Southern Oregon think

MEDFORD, Ore. – People will soon have to wear face masks while in public indoor places in certain Oregon counties. Though the mandate will not affect Southern Oregon at this time.
The mask requirement it starts Wednesday, June 24, 2020. It applies in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln counties. While that may be what’s going on up north, down in the Rogue Valley many people are not happy about it.
“All the restrictions was an assault on humanity,” Rick Chavez is a native Oregonian and says he believes the governor’s restrictions are getting out of hand. “It’s month to month whether I survive.”
The White City antique store owner is referring to an announcement by the governor Wednesday, mandating masks in public indoor spaces in 7 Northern Oregon counties. Masks would be required in places like grocery stores and other businesses.
Chavez says he is not a fan of requiring masks and believes it should be up to the individual person.
“To put the masks on now you’re totally faceless,” said Chavez.
Health officials touting more evidence for masks, after saying two hairstylist in Missouri were diagnosed with COVID-19 and none of their clients got sick. They were wearing masks.
The mask mandate in counties mentioned before, goes into effect on June 24, 2020. There’s no word yet on any consequences or fines for people who do not obey the new requirement.
