Maslow Project families get new supportive housing option

MEDFORD, Ore. – There will soon be a new housing option for local families in need.
Right now in Jackson County, many people are finding it difficult to find affordable housing, with the rate of rental availability hovering at about 1%. “There’s a huge need for housing in general in our community, especially affordable housing and the waitlist we have for some of our other properties are up to two to three years people are waiting for an apartment,” Cara Cater, Housing Authority of Jackson County, said. That’s just one of the many reasons why the Maslow Project was formed.
The Maslow Project is a local non-profit organization that focuses on helping homeless youth and families. On October 10, they announced a partnership with the Housing Authority of Jackson County and the Oregon Department of Human Services to help 12 families that have been chronically homeless.
The families will be able to stay in a part of the newly-constructed Newbridge Place, a 64-unit affordable housing complex located off Ross Lane behind Albertsons.
According to the Maslow Project, the families will have access to onsite case management services designed to help them get back on their feet and developing life skills in parenting, credit repair, healthy cooking, and employment. “We will identify and mitigate housing barriers they face, and provide essential supportive services that will transform their lives by fostering a sense of purpose and empowerment,” said Jason Elzy, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Jackson County.
The housing authority is holding an invitation-only grand opening at Newbridge on October 24.
You can learn more about how the Maslow Project at http://www.maslowproject.com