Massive elk antlers found, 2nd largest in Oregon history

MEDFORD, Ore. —A group of pine cone collectors in eastern Oregon stumbled upon an incredibly rare find. They found the skull and antlers of a bull elk, which turned out to be the second-largest ever recorded in Oregon.

Mark Penninger, certified scorer for northwest Big Game Inc., says it was “jaw-dropping.” The antlers were topped only by an elk hunted down nearly 80 years ago.

The antlers were turned over to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. They hope to display them in one of their offices.

