MasterChef finalist hosts online cooking classes

MEDFORD, Ore. — A finalist from the cooking show MasterChef is holding online cooking lessons.
Liz Linn is taking to Facebook Live on Thursdays to get people in the kitchen and encourage picky eaters to try new foods. Linn says people from all over the country have been following the lessons and sending in photos of their masterpieces.
“Focus on number one reading the recipe. Number two, we organize the ingredients. Kids are learning the difference between salt, you know, and flour or salt and baking powder,” Linn said.
Recipes and videos can be found on her website: platevibes.com
