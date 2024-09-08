Max’s Mission hosts Southern Oregon Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Max’s Mission held its Eighth Annual Overdose Awareness event on Saturday at Hawthorne Park in Medford.

Family members, friends and loved ones were remembered throughout the day with special signs and pictures. Guests had the opportunity to write a message to someone they knew who has dealt with the issue. The event had food, live music and featured guest speakers, some of whom were recovering addicts themselves. Multiple booths were set to set up to inform the community of the deadly overdose epidemic.

A Providence booth was supplying free Naloxone to guests and told us how important it is for the community to hold events like this.

Providence representative Holly said, “People might be afraid to come in for help, or to fear they’ll be judged or that they wouldn’t get the help they need. For us, it is to let folks know that we’re here, we’re a hospital. We do patient care. We care about patients, and we know overdose is an epidemic, and so we want to help with that.”

Max’s Mission prides itself on helping opioid users towards recovery and the free distribution of naloxone to Southern Oregon. If you missed the event, you can visit MaxsMission.org for more information.

Another Overdose Awareness Event will take place in Klamath Falls at Veterans Park on Saturday, September 14th from 1pm to 4pm.

