Mazama High students prepare emergency response team backpacks

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Students in Mazama High School’s Service Learning class unpack and organize Emergency Response Team (ERT) backpacks for their school building.

The 18 students volunteered their time on Friday to prepare 165 ERT backpacks under the direction of Service Learning Class Teacher Mary Mateos.

These ERT backpacks provide staff members everything they need to help during an emergency.

The Klamath County School District says these students took a task that would normally take two days and completed in under two hours.

Mateos says the purpose of the class is to make students aware of opportunities to serve the community and make it a better and safer place.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.