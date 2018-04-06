Home
“McCall Magnolia” receives state-wide honor

Ashland, Ore — A century old Ashland resident is getting recognized on the state level for simply, sticking around.

The 50-foot tall *McCall Magnolia*, a 128-year old southern Magnolia tree, was added to the 2018 class of Oregon Heritage Trees.

Magnolias typically don’t live much longer than 100 years, especially in cooler climates, but this one has stood the test of time as a memory to Elsie McCall, the daughter of one of Ashland’s original settlers.

“Their daughter Elsie had passed away in 1890 and they had been living in the house for several years, so they planted the tree to commemorate her life,” said Millis McLaughlin, owner of the McCall House.

The McCall Magnolia has won “Ashland Tree of the Year” several times but this is the first state-wide honor.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

