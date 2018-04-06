“McCall Magnolia” receives state-wide honor

Ashland, Ore — A century old Ashland resident is getting recognized on the state level for simply, sticking around.
The 50-foot tall *McCall Magnolia*, a 128-year old southern Magnolia tree, was added to the 2018 class of Oregon Heritage Trees.
Magnolias typically don’t live much longer than 100 years, especially in cooler climates, but this one has stood the test of time as a memory to Elsie McCall, the daughter of one of Ashland’s original settlers.
“Their daughter Elsie had passed away in 1890 and they had been living in the house for several years, so they planted the tree to commemorate her life,” said Millis McLaughlin, owner of the McCall House.
The McCall Magnolia has won “Ashland Tree of the Year” several times but this is the first state-wide honor.