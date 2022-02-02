McLoughlin Middle School in Medford to hold inaugural Black History Month assembly

February 1, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore — Many schools throughout the Rogue Valley are planning to celebrate Black History Month during February – a first for some.

McLoughlin Middle School is honoring the month with signage throughout the school recognizing Black history and culture. For the first time in school history, it will hold a Black History program to teach students about the significance of the month, and highlight notable Black influences.

Becca Laroi, assistant principal at McLoughlin Middle School, told NBC5 that the assembly is important for all children.

“It’s really incorporating all of our community and celebrating Black history that we know is American history,” Laroi said. “Really highlighting that this is an opportunity to uplift and celebrate a history that’s often been left out of our textbooks and culture. So it is an opportunity to do that.” 

Laroi said the assembly also plans too feature a choir and Black student speakers to discuss their life experiences.

The Medford School District and other Rogue Valley Schools are participating in Black History Month starting on Friday. All school buses, including Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) buses, will mark off a seat to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

The assembly at Mcloughlin is scheduled for February 25th, a day after the 4th annual Black Youth Leadership Summit led by Black Southern Oregon Alliance. The keynote speaker for the event will be civil rights activist Dr. Geneva Craig. More information can be found here: Black Southern Oregon Alliance

