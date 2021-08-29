Home
Meadowlark Comic-Con back after year long hiatus due to pandemic

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The 3rd annual Meadowlark Comic-Con is back after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event featured celebrity guests, artists, toys, cosplay, panels, and of course, comics.

The comic con is held at the Josephine County Fairgrounds with a $15 entry fee.

“It means a lot to people especially in this sub-culture where we like things that are more off the beaten path, stuff that’s more nerdy, comic books… it’s nice to get together with people who are like-minded and geek out,” said Meadowlark cosplay mascot, Aimee.

Doors for the event opened at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the Meadowlark Comic-Con Facebook page.

