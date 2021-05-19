Home
Measure 17-97 passes in Josephine Co.

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — Josephine County measure 17-97 passed tonight.

It renews a levy that will help continue funding the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety for the next 3 years.

This means there won’t be layoffs to the police and fire department this summer when funding would have run out if it didn’t pass.

“I think as a whole, with this passing, it’s for the citizens and community of Grants Pass to continue the prompt and professional service the Department of Public Safety provides,” said Executive Secretary for the Grants Pass Professional Firefighters, Bracken Sharp.

Sharp says the funding is a relief since employees were notified of potential cuts happening if the measure did not pass.

He says the Department of Public Safety is looking forward to finding permanent funding solutions over the next 3 years.

