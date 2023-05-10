Medford 2040 Vision Committee discusses future goals

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford 2040 Vision Committee met Tuesday to talk about its goals for shaping the city over the next 17 years.

The committee focuses on changes and actions that can be taken, to promote economic growth, and recreation, as well as safety.

During the meeting, community members and organizations, like Travel Medford, The Downtown Medford Association, and RVTD met to discuss their progress toward their goals.

Goals like hosting more cultural events, reducing the number of homeless encampments, and increasing housing.

“We have quite a bit of momentum and I think that we’ve had people in our community offer input and express a desire, so that’s given us momentum. If I were to say there were any challenges it’s just that it’s a matter of time, a lot of these things we wish were already here but that’s okay we’re headed there,” said Christina Medina, Co-chair of Vision 2040.

Medina said they also covered ways to help strengthen Medford’s downtown area, addressed public transportation needs, and Travel Medford’s Sport Ground campaign at the meeting.

There are positions open on the committee. If you want to join and help steer Medford into the future, you can apply on the city’s website.

