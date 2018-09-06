Medford Air Tankers helping fight Delta Fire in Shasta County

Medford, Ore — It’s all hands on deck this busy fire season for crews at the Medford fire tanker base.
When conditions are right, tankers like the MD-87 have been hard at work on fires throughout the state, and the region.
Just yesterday tankers from the Medford base were called out to assist with the Delta Fire in Shasta County, California.
Tanker crews say as long as there are fires, they’ll be flying.
“We’ve been working probably, 5 or 6 fires fires, close here in Oregon, supporting fires down in California,” said Tanker Base Manager Royce Logan.
Currently the Medford base is fueling and launching two large air tankers and one very large air tanker.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.