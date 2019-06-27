Medford Airport sees increased foot traffic, officials consider new options

MEDFORD, Ore. — An increase in visitors through Medford’s airport could mean more flights for travelers.
Airport officials said they are expecting their busiest summer ever. They saw a 10% percent increase in customers this May with more than 93,000 passengers.
As numbers continue to grow, the airport is looking at adding long haul flights to Chicago, Dallas, and Minneapolis. They’re also looking at some shorter direct flights too.
“Reeno, Boise, and Tulsa maybe, these are cities that are relatively close to us, San Jose, for example, is another one that is close to us and would require a short haul so we’re talking with operators and those that specialize in short hauls,” Jerry Brienza, Airport Director, said.
Brienza said they are hopeful to add some of those flights next fall. They’re also in talks with TSA to add a third security line.
For now, the airport is strongly encouraging that people arrive for flights at least two hours early to get through the crowds.
The airport released a few tips for summer vacationers that will help speed travelers, and their gear through airport security procedures:
Fireworks –Fireworks are not allowed on airplanes, in checked or carry-on baggage.
Golf Clubs – There is no better time than the summer to hit the links, so here are a few tips for traveling with golfing gear. Before flying, clean off clubs to reduce the likelihood of triggering screening equipment alarms. Remember to pack clubs in a travel bag and consider leaving it unlocked.
Summer Campers – Every summer thousands of kids travel to summer or scout camps. Be sure to check the camp’s suggested supply list against the TSA prohibited items list to avoid headaches at the security checkpoints. Items like pocketknives and mace are not permitted in carry-on luggage. Parents and camp counselors can call ahead to airlines for permission to escort children to and from boarding gates. Children under 18 are not required to show identification.
Sporting Goods – Summer is also a great time to go scuba diving, catch some fish or go camping. Scuba tanks are not allowed on commercial airlines for safety reasons. Consider renting a tank at your destination. Sports gear – such as bats, golf clubs and lacrosse sticks – must be checked. Campers traveling with gas containers for grills or stoves must find another way to send them, because gas containers cannot be checked or carried onto a plane.
Lotions, Spray and Foods – Outdoor enthusiasts will pack sun tan lotion, bug repellant and other skin care products. In general, it is fine to pack these items in either checked or carry-on bags, but travelers should check with their airline before flying with aerosol canisters as some canisters are flammable. Summer travelers who want to bring back favorite foods from their destination can do so, but all liquids going through the checkpoint must not be larger than 3.4 ounces, and must fit in a quart sized bag. Remove these items from carry-on and place in a bin.
• Shoes must be in a bin by themselves or placed directly on the conveyor belt (Nothing on top of, or below shoes.)
• If wearing a hat, belt, coat, sweatshirt and/or scarf remove it and place in bin.
• All electronics must be removed from carry-on and placed in bin(s)
*Cell phones *Laptops *Tablets *Kindles *Video game consoles
