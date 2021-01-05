Home
Medford airport speaks on holiday travel numbers

MEDFORD, Ore.– Coronavirus didn’t keep people from traveling this year, according to the airport in Medford.

Medford international airport says it expected to see less travelers since April, and it has.

It says it saw half as many holiday travelers as it did last year, which goes along with the 50 percent less flyers its seen all year.

But airport administration says it’s surprised with how many people did fly.

“When all of this began back in April, we made it our goal to see a half a million passengers through the checkpoint, so we were happy to meet our goal of half a million passengers,” said Jason Foster, Airport Spokesperson.

As for the future, MFR says it will continue to manage the airport with high standards of sanitation and safety.

It says it expects to see even more passengers with new direct flights to Orange County, California.

 

