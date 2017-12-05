Home
Medford Airport working with ride sharing services

Medford, Ore. — The Rogue Valley International Medford Airport is one step closer to allowing ride sharing services.

Five parking spaces have been assigned for Uber and Lyft drivers, to pick up or drop off customers. Airport Director Jerry Brienza said the new service is a welcome addition.

“It’s something that most people are used to when they’re going in and out of transportation facilities these days, so we’re glad they’re here,” Brienza said.

The airport is currently in contract negotiations with Uber for long-term service. Brienza said the deal is similar to what the cab companies currently pay.

