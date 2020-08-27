Medford allocates $50k in funding to child care providers

MEDFORD, Ore. — Child care providers in Medford can now apply for federal funding assistance through the CARES Act.
The Medford City Council is putting $50,000 toward existing emergency child care facilities making it possible to open during the pandemic. The money can be used for labor, supplies, materials and the lease of a facility.
The application for funding is available on the city’s website. It’s due by Sept. 13, at 4 p.m.
