Home
Medford allocates $50k in funding to child care providers

Medford allocates $50k in funding to child care providers

Local News Regional Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. — Child care providers in Medford can now apply for federal funding assistance through the CARES Act.

The Medford City Council is putting $50,000 toward existing emergency child care facilities making it possible to open during the pandemic. The money can be used for labor, supplies, materials and the lease of a facility.

The application for funding is available on the city’s website. It’s due by Sept. 13, at 4 p.m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »