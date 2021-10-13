Home
Medford announces new Police Chief, Justin Ivens

MEDFORD, Ore.- City of Medford is now officially welcoming a new Police Chief.

At a press conference today, City Manager Brian Sjothun has named Justin Ivens as the next Police Chief of the Medford Police Department. This follows the retirement of Chief Scott Clauson, which goes into effect on January 1st, 2022.

Ivens has served as one of Medford Police Department’s Deputy Chiefs since 2019 and has been with the department for over 26 years.

We previously spoke with Chief Clauson about the hiring process and MPD’s mentoring practices.

