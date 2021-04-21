Home
Medford announces new summer school, dubbed the ‘Summer Experience’

MEDFORD, Ore. —With summer fast approaching, Medford School District is unveiling its new Summer Experience. MSD says many students missed out on face-to-face time with teachers and other students, so relationship building will be a big part of the experience.

The 8-week long program begins on June 14th and is open to all students in grades K through 12. Superintendent Bret Champion says its learning will be hands-on, minds-on, and worksheet-free.

“We wanted an opportunity to reconnect, re-engage, and continue to build relationships with our students and we found that this summer experience may be the best way that we can do that,” said Champion.

To fill out an application, visit the school district’s website.

