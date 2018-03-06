Medford Area sees highest gas prices in Oregon

Medford, Ore.– After three weeks of steady or even declining gas prices, Oregon is one of half of the states to see an increase at the pump.
The national average for regular gas rose about a penny to $2.53 a gallon. Oregon average rose two-and-a-half cents to $2.91.
Out of all the major Oregon cities, Medford and Ashland residents will be paying the most at $2.97 a gallon, up a little more than two cents from a week ago.
Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, said this has been a “volatile year for gasoline markets due to fluctuating crude oil prices, robust demand for gasoline, and new U.S. oil production records.”
Dodds notes that while not every state is seeing an increase, higher pump prices are not uncommon in March because the days get longer and people start to drive more.
“In addition, refinery maintenance season is underway, ahead of the switchover to the more expensive and cleaner burning summer blends,” Dodds said.
AAA expects gas prices to climb to their spring highs between April 1 and June 21. Spring prices are projected to be higher this year than the last couple of years, but likely not as expensive as in 2014, when the national average peaked at $3.70, Oregon average at $3.99.
Oregon is one of 24 states where gas prices are higher week-over-week and is one of six states where prices are higher now than a month ago.
Oregon also ranks fifth on the list of “most expensive” gas prices for the fifth week in a row, falling behind Hawaii, California, Alaska and Washington.
You can learn more about Oregon gas prices at oregon.aaa.com