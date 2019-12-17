Medford at-risk youth community center receives $272k

Youth 71Five Ministries recently received $272,000 from the M.J. Murdock Foundation.
This project has been in the works for about two years. The old Medford fire station was purchased with the hope of keeping kids off the streets and out of trouble. The property is located in west Medford, where police see a majority of gang activity.
Several organizations will occupy the space including Spartan Boxing, Familia Unida and Life Art. Kids will be able to come into the community center and get involved in everything from working on cars to the arts.
“Connect with a caring adult in a program that they find interesting and it’s been shown time and time again that a meaningful relationship with a caring, competent adult changes a young person’s life path,” Bud Amundsen, Youth 71Five Ministries Executive Director, said.
The total cost of the project is just under one million dollars. Youth 71Five Ministries is working closely with the Jackson County Gang Prevention Task Force.
The facility will keep the look of the original fire station, but they’ll be adding a second story.
