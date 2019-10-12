Medford Baja Fresh to close this month

A current Baja Fresh employee says workers were notified just this week that the doors are closing by the end of the month. Now, they say many employees are scrambling to find new jobs. Some are going just across the street and applying at Firehouse Subs, where the owner says they are hoping they can help some of the employees out.
But Baja Fresh isn’t the only business leaving the Medford Center.
“Slightly disappointing, especially with several other businesses like the trampoline park closing recently, but I don’t think they’ll have much trouble filling it back up again,” Elliot Anderson, Medford resident.
The reason for the restaurant closing is unknown at this time. Baja Fresh has only been at the Medford Center for two years. When they close, the nearest Baja Fresh will be in Eugene, 120 miles away.
NbC5 reached out to Baja Fresh’s headquarters, the local restaurant and the Medford Center, but none were available for comment.
